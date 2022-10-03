Neville tips Liverpool star to become best ‘the world has ever produced’ in his position

It’s fair to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been on the end of some pretty relentless criticism throughout the 2022/23 campaign as his defending has fallen under the microscope.

Despite that, Gary Neville remains absolutely convinced about the Scouser’s ability and his potential to be the world’s best-ever right-back.

“I have to say that I think these are really basic things for him,” the former England international spoke on Monday Night Football.

“The hard part of the game he’s doing. No fullback that I’ve ever seen in this country can do what he can do.

“So if he can work on those four basic things and get those consistency elements with those things, we won’t just have one of the best attacking right-backs this country’s ever produced – we’ll probably have the best right-back the world has ever produced!”

It’s high praise from the ex-Red Devil and one that fans will be hoping the No.66 takes on board to turn around his season and get commentators back on side.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: BBC pundit accuses one of Liverpool’s best players of laziness: ‘Might be if he could run’

You don’t need to convince Liverpool supporters of how good our right-back is – we know that, on his day, Alexander-Arnold is unquestionably the leading talent in his position.

Whether he’ll break past the stratosphere of legendary fullbacks and occupy a space entirely of his own will be dependent on part whether he can address concerns over, for example, an inability to track runners on occasion.

A big reason behind some of accusations that have been levelled against him is, of course, down to the manager’s instructions, with Jurgen Klopp previously admitting he was responsible for pushing the 23-year-old high up the pitch as part of our high-risk brand of football.

Whenever we’re out of possession and defending against attacks in our final third, however, we simply can’t afford for Trent to be lax with his defensive duties.

You can catch the full comments below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"We'll probably have the best right-back the world has ever produced!" Gary Neville explains how Trent Alexander-Arnold can improve his game to become one of the all-time greats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LzhxwlmzsT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022

Big Liverpool problem may have already been solved after Merson notes international break advantage