(Video) Neville points out two clear situations Trent’s defending cost Liverpool points

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unquestionably one of the best fullbacks on the planet on his day, though he’s come under heavy fire of late for his defensive (or lack of) contributions.

Explaining the value of his defensive teachings, former Manchester United star Gary Neville pointed out two scenarios in the 2022/23 season where the 23-year-old’s efforts had led to goals for the opposition.

Firstly, the Monday Night Football pundit noticed the Scouser’s failure to run back and get a potential block in for Jadon Sancho’s opener at Old Trafford.

Secondly, against Fulham on the opening day of the season, the right-back apparently failed to detect the secondary run of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

This is why we love #MNF 😍 A brilliant insight into a defender's mind by @GNev2 with a live demo in studio!🔎 pic.twitter.com/1SnDflfTfj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022