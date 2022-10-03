(Video) Neville points out two clear situations Trent’s defending cost Liverpool points

Posted by
(Video) Neville points out two clear situations Trent’s defending cost Liverpool points

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unquestionably one of the best fullbacks on the planet on his day, though he’s come under heavy fire of late for his defensive (or lack of) contributions.

Explaining the value of his defensive teachings, former Manchester United star Gary Neville pointed out two scenarios in the 2022/23 season where the 23-year-old’s efforts had led to goals for the opposition.

Firstly, the Monday Night Football pundit noticed the Scouser’s failure to run back and get a potential block in for Jadon Sancho’s opener at Old Trafford.

Secondly, against Fulham on the opening day of the season, the right-back apparently failed to detect the secondary run of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top