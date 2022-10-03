(Video) Paddy The Baddy shares matchday vlog from Ajax victory and wild celebrations after Matip’s goal

Paddy The Baddy Pimblett is a famous Liverpool fan and he’s recently shared his matchday vlog from the Ajax game at Anfield.

Although we have now experienced the draw with Brighton, the UFC fighter has only just uploaded his most recent YouTube video and it’s from the Champions League night.

READ MORE: (Video) Arsene Wenger points to Darwin Nunez and Sadio Mane for reasons Liverpool have started slowly

From walking around outside the ground before kick-off and taking his seat for the match, the whole experience was shared online.

The best moment of the video was the best moment of the match, when Joel Matip scored the late winner at the Kop end.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s great to see how much the Reds mean to the 27-year-old and let’s hope we’re all back celebrating like this again soon.

You can watch Paddy at the match (from 6:46) via Paddy The Baddy on YouTube:

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!