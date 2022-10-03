Pundit tips Liverpool star to ‘have a field day’ against Rangers in Champions League

Chris Sutton has tipped Mo Salah to have a ‘field day’ when Liverpool host Rangers in the Champions League tomorrow.

The Reds have struggled to perform to the level many expect from them this season and have won just two of their opening seven Premier League games.

In terms of Europe’s premier competition, Napoli thrashed the Anfield outfit 4-1 before Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a 2-1 victory against Ajax.

Despite Liverpool being out of form at the moment, Sutton is still expecting the Glasgow-based outfit to struggle on Merseyside.

He said on 5 Live Sport’s Monday Night Club (via the Daily Record): “It’s going to be really difficult. They had a strong performance at the weekend. Ryan Kent returning to Liverpool, he’s been a good signing for Rangers but doesn’t get enough goals and assists for a player of his quality.

“They lost four to Ajax, three at home to Napoli, but this isn’t such a daunting prospect as Liverpool in previous seasons. They’ve got to feel that and they’ve basically got nothing to lose going to Anfield. Nobody expects them to get a result.

“Kent is the danger-man. They’ve got issues at the back, Ben Davies, a former Liverpool player, played at the weekend alongside Connor Goldson, but I worry about Barisic.

“He has great delivery but Mo Salah going up against him will have a field day. But Rangers have to view it as a shot to nothing – go there, play with confidence, and hope to catch Liverpool on a downer. I still fancy Liverpool to win the game but Rangers are capable.”

Rangers head into the clash off the back of a decent 4-0 victory away to Hearts at the weekend.

They’ve struggled in their opening two Champions League group stage games but they will fancy their chances of taking something from the game with the way Liverpool have been performing recently.

Ex-Red Ryan Kent will also be excited by the chance to impress upon his return to Anfield.

Salah hasn’t been at his best this term but the Egyptian King will fancy his chances of finding the back of the net against the Gers.

The No. 11 has four goals and four assists in 10 appearances for the Merseysiders this season (across all competitions) and found the back of the net during the 2-1 defeat of Ajax.

Let’s hope for a strong showing from the Reds before our difficult trip to London to face Arsenal at the weekend.

