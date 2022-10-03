Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool need to go back to what they’ve been doing for “five years on a consistent basis”

Liverpool haven’t had the greatest start to this campaign and Virgil van Dijk has been discussing what the Reds need to do, in order to return to our impervious form of the past few years.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 31-year-old said: “We’ve been doing it for four years, five years on a consistent basis and we have to get back to that consistency, all of us. And we have to stick together.

“You have to get in the moment and that consistency is the most difficult part of football. You have to do that together, deal with setbacks together and keep doing the same things you want to do”.

Confidence and consistency are two words that are mentioned a lot in football but are also very hard to regain, once they are lost in a team.

Jurgen Klopp himself said in his post-match press conference after Brighton, that: “momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet” and that seems the perfect analogy.

For the whole squad to return to the performance levels we had in the past few years, it’s going to take a lot of soul searching and hard work.

Despite many observations and comments from pundits and supporters alike, there hasn’t been a definitive answer to what is going wrong in this campaign.

We need to sure up defensively and stop conceding goals, with our attackers providing more than enough fire power up top, and that will go a long way to help restore our form.

Our No.4 will be hoping that he can help lead the team into a run of positive results and let’s hope that starts with a victory over Rangers.

