(Video) Arsene Wenger points to Darwin Nunez and Sadio Mane for reasons Liverpool have started slowly

Liverpool looked to bounce back from the end of the international break with victory over Brighton, instead a draw has further halted our progression this season and Arsene Wenger had his say on what is happening at Anfield.

Speaking on beIN Sports, the 72-year-old said: “It’s difficult to understand, they have the same core, the same type of game. They are less efficient at winning the ball back than before, less vertical as well and certainly Nunez at the moment hasn’t worked out for them, they’ve made a big investment and he’s sitting on the bench.

“They lost Mane who was a top player and a big game player, he had something that aggressive attitude, that determination in big games – ‘I will score no matter what happens and make it happen’. It’s difficult to measure how much that takes away but they miss something that they had before”.

It’s easy to say that Darwin Nunez isn’t working yet and his place on the bench would certainly suggest this but it’s important to remember that our No.27 missed training before the Premier League match – because of returning late from Uruguay duty.

Sadio Mane was always going to be hard to replace but Luis Diaz has done that, it’s now about getting the former Benfica man firing and starting games – to get his confidence up and get some more wins on the board.

You can watch Wenger’s assessment of Liverpool’s start to the season courtesy of beIN Sports (via Streamable):

