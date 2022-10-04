(Video) Ferdinand says one Liverpool player will go down as ‘one of the best’ in his position

Despite pointing out the Englishman’s defensive deficiencies, a number of pundits have stood by their prior claims backing Trent Alexander-Arnold to meet his potential as one of the best fullbacks the country has ever seen.

Rio Ferdinand confirmed as much in his post-match thoughts after Liverpool defeated Rangers by two goals without reply, suggesting the Scouser and Chelsea’s Reece James would be neck and neck for much of their careers.

We’d be inclined to argue that the former of the two is a class above his fellow England international, though that’s so certainly no slight on the Blues star who’s a phenomenal player in his own right.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"He's going to go down as one of the best right-backs we've ever seen in England." The highest of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold from @rioferdy5… 📈#UCL pic.twitter.com/8a2FX8VZES — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022