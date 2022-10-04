(Video) Henderson copies Milner’s superb Man City moment during Mo Salah penalty to catch Rangers out

When Mo Salah takes a spot-kick, his Liverpool teammates can generally rest assured that he’ll convert from the spot.

That being said, that didn’t stop Jordan Henderson from replicating James Milner’s copying of the Egyptian’s run – as was previously seen in our FA Cup victory over Manchester City – to help ensure that the ball struck the back of the next by any means necessary.

The former Roma man doubled our lead without the help of his skipper regardless, though it’s a neat trick we’re happy to see the captain continue to ensure we’re capitalising on goalscoring opportunities.

