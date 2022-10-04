Henderson says Gerrard and Nacional man are the two best stars he’s ever played with

Jordan Henderson has played with some superb footballers in his career, from Steven Gerrard to Mo Salah.

The England international picked out his former captain and now Aston Villa boss along with Nacional star Luis Suarez as two of the best talents he’s ever shared a pitch with.

“I have played with a lot of great players, it’s so hard to pick a single great player from the countless I have played with,” the skipper told the Echo.

“Looking back across my whole career I would say that I would have to say Luis Suarez or Steven Gerrard.

“Both were absolutely sublime players and it would be so hard to pick just one.”

It’s absolutely remarkable to think that both the Egyptian King and Thiago Alcantara missed out on the top two, though it’s fair to say that the aforementioned two are perhaps the only options who should be considered on par or on a higher level – certainly so with the ex-No.8.

With the Reds particularly struggling in the middle of the park, there’s no question that Jurgen Klopp’s men could really use the qualities of a player like Gerrard to add some fight and desire in the department.

That’s not to say we’re currently bereft of serious quality, especially not now that we can play our best available midfield three, on paper, in Henderson, Fabinho and our No.6.

They’ve been anything but that of late, however, with a 3-3 draw against Brighton showing that our struggles in midfield remain very much alive, which is a worrying sign ahead of meetings with Arsenal and Manchester City in the English top-flight.

Hopefully, our latest Champions League tie will put to bed lingering concerns over our lack of solidity in the midfield and back four and act as genuine new dawn in a packed month of football.

If there were any doubts that Liverpool are in need of an injection of serious quality in the middle of the park, they’ve been clearly swept away by our inconsistent start to the 2022/23 campaign.

We won’t get an opportunity to make any corrections until the January window at the latest, however, so it’s critical that Klopp finds some kind of solution in the meantime to get us by, whether that involves a radical selection call or tactical tweak.

Whatever the change proposed, we’ll sadly have to get on with it without the world-class talents that were and are Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez.

