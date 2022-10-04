(Video) Liverpool fans must watch world-class Henderson pass Nunez should have scored from

Darwin Nunez will no doubt be rueing the many chances he failed to capitalise on for Liverpool – no more so than Jordan Henderson who supplied a tremendous pass to the Uruguayan in the first-half of action.

The skipper thrived for the Reds in their Champions League encounter with Rangers, coping very well as part of a midfield two also featuring Thiago Alcantara.

Hopefully, it’s a sign of more positive things to come from the department in the squad that’s been causing us serious problems so far this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

This pass from Jordan Henderson 🤌#UCL pic.twitter.com/uOHjw13vae — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022