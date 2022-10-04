(Video) Klopp mural defaced ahead of Rangers Champions League clash

It will sadden many a Liverpool fan to hear that yet another mural was defaced, so soon after the horrific treatment of Mo Salah’s tribute, ahead of the meeting with Rangers in the Champions League.

Footage shared by @danielnicolson on Twitter shows a new piece of artwork honour Jurgen Klopp was the subject of vandalisation – potentially by visiting fans of the Ibrox-based outfit.

It’s massively disappointing to see opposition supporters behave so poorly in Merseyside and show such blatant disrespect to one of the globe’s leading managers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @danielnicolson: