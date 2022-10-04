(Photo) Steward tells Liverpool fan to put away Celtic banner ahead of Rangers tie

One Liverpool fan has been instructed to put away a Celtic flag they’d brought to Anfield ahead of kick-off between the Reds and Rangers in the Champions League.

It’s a bit of harmless banter from one supporter in the stands as far as we’re concerned, though perhaps the steward feared it was an incident waiting to happen.

The Merseysiders will be looking to bounce back from a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion with another big victory in Europe to hopefully kickstart a consistent run of results across all competitions.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @MarkOgden_:

Liverpool fan being asked to put away a Celtic banner at Anfield ahead of Rangers game. Seems a touch heavy-handed pic.twitter.com/iCsoH8VStU — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 4, 2022