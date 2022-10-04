Liverpool told they have a phenomenal talent who ‘can do anything with the ball’; fans should be excited about him

The future looks astonishingly bright for Harvey Elliott despite being dropped in favour of Jordan Henderson at the weekend in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Brighton.

For Tony Mowbray, the talent was clear early on from the youngster’s successful loan spell in the Championship.

“We would never say ‘we made Harvey Elliott’ but we integrated him into a team of men and he learnt to fight,” the former Blackburn Rovers boss told BBC Sport.

“You could see it in training because you couldn’t get the ball off him. It was stuck to his foot. He sees all the passes. From day one the rest of the players I’m sure were going ‘wow.’

“That talent made me have to pick him – he was that good.”

With 10 appearances already under his belt this term – three away from his total tally last term – there are clear signs that the teenager’s Anfield career is very much on the ascendancy after suffering the heartbreak of a serious injury in 2021/22.

“I know how much he loves the game. At the core is this love of football and that drives the very best players,” Mowbray continued.

“I wouldn’t compare Harvey to Paul Gascoigne, but the sheer traits of the love of the ball and the game – they had it. They can do anything with the ball.

“Jurgen has seen the talent and trusts him. I would be excited if I was a Liverpool supporter about the continued emergence of Harvey Elliott.”

A victim of the imbalance in our current midfield, it seems Jordan Henderson’s return from injury is set to keep the No.19 out of the first-team for the foreseeable future.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Klopp brings in ‘monster’ player for Rangers clash as two changes made – predicted Liverpool team news

That being said, it’s a decision Jurgen Klopp will need to seriously contemplate if we continue to look weak in the midfield department.

Elliott may not offer the kind of defensive stability that our captain has historically provided to cover the space vacated by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s runs, however, that’s not to say it’s a trait we can’t train into the youngster to evolve his game going forward.

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!