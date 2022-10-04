Liverpool team news confirmed: Four forwards start & ‘monster’ dropped from midfield as three changes made

Liverpool fans will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the false dawn that the AC Milan victory turned out to be after succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion following the international break.

A result is needed against Rangers first, of course, and Jurgen Klopp will be under no illusions over the challenge Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will provide at Anfield.

The Merseysiders’ midfield concerns will have left the coaching staff with much in the way of thinking to do to meet the demands of Europe’s top competition.

Alisson Becker is the man in between the sticks with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip selected in the heart of the backline.

Between the middle of the park and the forward line, it would appear that our German tactician has opted for a change of formation in a bid to inspire an improved performance from his side.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara hold their places, though Fabinho – whom teammate Alisson Becker previously labelled a ‘monster’ (as reported by the Daily Mail) – has been dropped in favour of starting four forwards in Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

A multiplicity of attackers would suggest a switch to a 4-4-2 with the Egyptian and Colombian on the wings, though it’s possible the former could be playing central as part of a bank of three behind our £64m signing in a 4-2-3-1.

And the team news is… LIVE! Looks like a formation change… a 4-2-3-1? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/2FHLELCyjE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 4, 2022

