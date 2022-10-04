Klopp brings in ‘monster’ player for Rangers clash as two changes made – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be hoping another Champions League fixture can provide the side with a chance of redemption similar to that which occurred in the 2-1 win over Ajax following the disappointment of defeat in Naples.

The Merseysiders will host Rangers at Anfield after succumbing to their fourth league draw of the season in a six-goal thriller with Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the midfield continuing to prove problematic, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp may look to further experiment with his available options, though the likelihood remains that the German tactician will continue to show faith in the trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Alisson Becker’s place in the starting-XI is all but guaranteed with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip likely to retain their places.

Ahead of the backline, we’re backing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara to be slotted into the midfield three.

Up top, Klopp could bring back ‘pressing monster’ Diogo Jota, as Pep Lijnders once described him (as reported by the Mirror), alongside Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Salah

