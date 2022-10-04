Impressive 17-year-old spotted training with Liverpool first-team; could replace key star Carragher says is ‘miles off’ – opinion

With Liverpool’s midfield continuing to struggle despite the return of skipper Jordan Henderson, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp is already considering radical solutions to spark life into our most problematic department.

One such potential option may lie in young holding midfielder Stefan Bajcetic who impressed in pre-season – and has since been spotted training with the first-team (courtesy of liverpoolfc.com) – but has been limited to a handful of minutes with the senior squad so far.

With Fabinho’s form far from recognisable, to such an extent that Jamie Carragher accused the Brazilian of being ‘miles off the pace’, the German tactician could look to hand more minutes to his 17-year-old protege.

It’s a change we’re unlikely to see as soon as tonight’s Champions League clash with Rangers, though one that may very well become increasingly appealing should our No.3 fail to rediscover his groove in the near future.

Stefan Bajcetic played over 20 minutes in Liverpool’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth

Klopp is sure to be reluctant to do so given the Brazil international’s status as the leading defensive midfielder in world football, on his day, though a historic trust in youth could very well encourage him to gamble on a promising starlet.

Physically, there will rightfully be concerns over whether Bajcetic is capable of handling the demands of top-flight football, of course, which will certainly go against him when the manager considers potential lineups for upcoming meetings with Manchester City and Arsenal.

