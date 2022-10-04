(Video) Sadio Mane scores possibly most outrageous goal fans have ever seen from him – leaves four players for dead

Liverpool fans’ jaws may be dropping all over Merseyside after witnessing Sadio Mane’s latest goal for Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international got on the scoresheet with perhaps his best ever goal in club football in a five-goal thumping of FC Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

After receiving a throw-in and chipping the ball over his head and away from a two-man press, the former Red sent four opponents for the local newspaper with a sudden and rather deadly burst of pace as he broke

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neymar_JR on Twitter:

Sadio Mane just scored that 🪄 pic.twitter.com/BNHu8JKcht — Neymar_JR (@elonisnotgay) October 4, 2022