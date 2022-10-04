(Video) Nunez & Thiago’s heads locked together in intensely passionate moment after Rangers win

Liverpool’s latest win and, in particular, the manner and quality of the performance will have inspired a collective sigh of relief amongst the fanbase and players alike as the Reds secured a 2-0 win over Rangers.

It clearly meant a great deal to the squad as footage caught Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara locked in a close embrace after the Merseysiders recorded their second Champions League victory of the campaign.

Given the impact of the formation change, it’s hard to see Jurgen Klopp reverting back to the 4-3-3 generally favoured and hopefully we’ll see similarly inspired performances against top opposition in the coming weeks.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @REALBURNAR: