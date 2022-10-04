(Video) Salah’s ruthless penalty doubles the score for Liverpool in show of dominance against Rangers

Posted by
Mo Salah was on hand to show off his lethality from the penalty spot to double the score for the home side in their Champions League clash with Rangers.

The official pointed to the spot after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box in a game where Jurgen Klopp’s men have been utterly dominant.

It’s the perfect answer to another disappointing draw in the English top-flight as we search for consistent form.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

