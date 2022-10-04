(Video) Trent bends in special free-kick to open scoring on seventh minute v Rangers

Trent Alexander-Arnold got Liverpool off to a quick start at Anfield in their first competitive meeting with Rangers in the Champions League

Following a lengthy conversation with Mo Salah the No.66 bent his effort into the top left corner to send Anfield into raptures on the seventh minute of action.

It’s a superb answer to his critics and one fans will be hoping the defender can continue to back up with top defensive work.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, that's special! 🎯 A perfectly placed free-kick puts Liverpool ahead against Rangers 👌 Superb stuff!#UCL pic.twitter.com/oP8ENMXwpz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022