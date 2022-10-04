(Video) Tsimikas’ goal-line clearance heroics keeps Liverpool clean sheet intact

Kostas Tsimikas showed off his defending prowess late in Liverpool’s encounter with Rangers to deny what would have been a certain goal for the visitors.

The Greek international stopped what would have been an inevitable tap-in from Fashion Sakala at the back post to help complete a largely dominant display from Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield.

A formation change seems to have gotten the best out of the German’s outfit once more, though there will be comparatively bigger tests on the horizon in the form of meetings with Manchester City and Arsenal, which should prove more than interesting in the coming weeks.

