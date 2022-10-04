(Video) Van Dijk shove on Rangers star hilariously sends him flying like a cartoon character

Virgil van Dijk may have been actively reminiscing his Celtic days in one interaction with a Rangers star during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over the Scottish outfit in the Champions League.

The Dutchman was spotted sending an opposition player flying with a two-handed shove after beating him to a ball.

We’re not quite sure how the Dutchman managed to avoid punishment for his actions, though it was perhaps one of the more gentle shoves we’ve seen in football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @simonbrady95: