(Video) Anfield erupts into rendition of Mo Salah’s song after his Rangers penalty

Liverpool enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League and the goal scored by Mo Salah helped ensure that we would be ending the night with all three points.

Following the Egyptian King converting his penalty, Anfield responded with a typically loud rendition of his famed chant.

Our No.11 scored his 36th goal in the competition, after representing the Reds 61 times in the past five years.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more to come and that the 30-year-old continues to climb our scoring charts.

