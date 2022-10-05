‘Brilliant’ – BBC Pundit impressed by 26-year-old Liverpool star after second-half Rangers moment

Dion Dublin applauded Kostas Tsimikas for his ‘brilliant’ goal-line clearance in the second-half of action against Rangers as the Greek international helped preserve a clean sheet for Liverpool in the Champions League.

A 2-0 win ensured the Reds secured a three-point buffer over now third-placed Ajax after the Dutch outfit suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

“Brilliant clearance from Tsimikas, he’s had a great game,” the former Manchester United man told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “Alisson then makes a good save but there’s flashes of what Rangers are capable of.”

It’s a result that hints, again, at a turned corner for Jurgen Klopp’s men, particularly given that it resulted from a significant tactical tweak and change of personnel.

Amid Andy Robertson’s ongoing injury struggles, it’s reassuring to see the 26-year-old continue to hold down the fort well for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With a visit to league leaders Arsenal now on the horizon, it’s critical that the former Olympiakos man remains as defensively reliable for us down the left-flank in light of the serious firepower the Gunners have at their disposal.

Should the German tactician remain bold with his setup for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, however, it will be interesting to see whether a 4-2-3-1 proves just as restrictive for the opposition as was the case in our hosting of Rangers.

