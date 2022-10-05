Bundesliga expert shares truth on Liverpool swap deal for ‘amazing’ midfielder

A potential swap deal between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, involving Jude Bellingham and Naby Keita, won’t occur in the January window.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Bundesliga expert Christian Falk amid ongoing speculation over the 19-year-old’s future.

With the Guinean international’s future still up in the air, speculation sprang from allegations over Dortmund’s interest in the No.8.

With a £131.6m asking price slapped on the back of the teenager (whom ex-teammate Erling Haaland labelled ‘amazing’), there will understandably be fears over the Reds being outmanoeuvred by our rivals in the transfer market – particularly should Bellingham deliver at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

A January deal would have always been somewhat unlikely, to say the least, given how absolutely critical the midfielder is to his current outfit.

That’s not to say that a pre-arrangement of sorts couldn’t be agreed between both parties to ensure that the German club get a midfield replacement for their star prodigy, should an exit occur next summer, and we add a top midfielder to our ranks.

