(Video) Brilliant fan angle of Alexander-Arnold’s perfect Rangers free-kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold silenced many of his doubters, as he helped Liverpool keep a Champions League clean sheet and dispatched a perfect free-kick against Rangers.

Our No.66 stepped up to curl the ball into the top corner of Allan McGregor’s net and it’s certainly a moment that deserves to be replayed, over and over.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘like’ 25-year-old Belgian midfielder whose contract expires in 2023 – report

Thanks to one supporter in the crowd, we now have a new angle to enjoy too.

It was captured in the lower tier of the Main Stand and the view is incredible, not just of the goal but of his celebration afterwards as well.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Let’s hope it’s not the last superb goal we see from the Scouser in our team.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick via @laurenlosung on Twitter:

Need to clean me camera but gerrin x pic.twitter.com/iQJk47vhsA — lauren lo sung (@laurenlosung) October 4, 2022

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!