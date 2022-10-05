Klopp hints he’ll stick with big Liverpool change for Arsenal tie

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a decision to stick with the 4-2-3-1 he implemented in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Rangers for the upcoming visit to North London against league leaders Arsenal.

The German’s post-match presser comments were relayed on Twitter by Goal’s Neil Jones after the Merseysiders secured their Champions League group stage win of the campaign.

Klopp in his post-match press conference "Good game, the game we wanted to play. Really good defensive performance, new team structure and offensively created a lot. I liked it a lot."#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 4, 2022

The point has already been made that it was ‘only Rangers’ and that stronger opposition awaits in the form of Arsenal at the weekend and Manchester City only a week later.

Whilst no one would dare suggest that Rangers can compete with either side’s quality and the current form they’re enjoying, the fact remains that we looked infinitely superior from a tactical point of view.

Bigger tests most certainly await us and our new shape, though a sense of real assurance about our defensive solidity coupled with our ability to create countless chances will have furnished many a supporter with a renewed sense of optimism about what the season holds in store for us.

Reverting back to a 4-3-3 and pulling apart the sutures in our midfield and backline once more seems, at this point in time, to make very little sense.

