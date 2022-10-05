Richard Winton blown away by Liverpool star’s ‘outrageous filthiness’ during Rangers win

The nature of Liverpool’s performance against Rangers in their third Champions League group stage clash of the season was such that it would be difficult to single out just one of Jurgen Klopp’s stars for praise.

Still, it was a challenge more than accepted by Richard Winton, who was left mesmerised by Thiago Alcantara during the 2-0 win at Anfield.

“There’s an outrageous filthiness to how he glides around, dropping into little bits of space, persistently demanding the ball to feet, then spraying first-time passes that most other players can’t see, never mind execute,” the journalist told BBC Sport Scotland (via BBC Sport).

Though perhaps registering not one of his classic performances against Brighton and Hove Albion – though certainly not a dire outing in comparison to his fellow midfielders – the Spanish international’s return has been critical.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: ‘Brilliant’ – BBC Pundit impressed by 26-year-old Liverpool star after second-half Rangers moment

Reducing the middle of the park to a two-man midfield may have raised eyebrows in some quarters, though it certainly improved matters, providing more defensive stability, allowing Jordan Henderson to show off his range of passing and giving Thiago Alcantara the freedom to dictate the game.

It raises questions around the immediate future of Fabinho who will have much work to do to replace either one of our skipper or the classy playmaker should Klopp stick with a 4-2-3-1.

We shouldn’t be tempted into thinking every Liverpool problem has been solved, of course, though the evidence before us suggests that it makes sense to stick with the tactical tweak for a while longer before reverting back to a 4-3-3.

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!