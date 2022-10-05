(Video) Liverpool’s ‘top target’ scores worldy goal amid talk FSG could fund huge January window signing

Posted by
Jude Bellingham continues to advertise himself extremely well ahead of a summer window where he is set to be heavily coveted by at least half of Europe.

The former Birmingham City star latched onto the end of a superb pass into the Sevilla box before beating one defender with a bit of skill and firing an effort into the bottom-right.

Liverpool will certainly be one of several outfits keeping a very close eye on the 19-year-old, potentially with a view to making a big-money move for the England international, if a report from Football Insider on our alleged ‘top target’ is to be believed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @iF29s:

