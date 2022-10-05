(Video) Ally McCoist waxes lyrical over ‘really intelligent’ Jordan Henderson after his Rangers display

Jordan Henderson has had critics throughout his Liverpool career but that never gets to him and he always finds a way to come back out on top, like he did in his performance against Rangers.

Our No.14’s performance was lauded by supporters and pundits alike, with Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist all waxing lyrical over the captain’s Champions League display.

The former Scotland international was very complimentary when he said: “You know what he is, guys? He’s just, I think, a really intelligent football player.

“He can sniff out the danger, he can sit in wee holes when he needs to, he can get himself forward, he can finish and as we’ve seen on occasions tonight – he’s certainly an excellent passer of the ball”.

Few can argue that the Sunderland-born midfielder is a huge part of Jurgen Klopp’s side and long may his current form continue.

You can watch McCoist’s words on Henderson (from 3:15) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"He's just a really intelligent footballer" "The perfect captain isn't he?"@rioferdy5, @themichaelowen & Ally McCoist analyse Jordan Henderson's commanding performance against Rangers at Anfield 💪 #UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/TWp7U70Wix — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022

