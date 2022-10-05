(Video) Nunez breaks silence on Liverpool career and Klopp communication breakdown

Darwin Nunez hasn’t had quite as fast of a start as he, or some Liverpool supporters, would have hoped for and the forward has discussed how he’s had some communication issues with Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking after the victory over Rangers, when the Uruguayan was handed just his third start for the Reds, the 23-year-old said: “The truth is, I honestly don’t understand anything when he [Klopp] talks in team talks.

“Of course, I ask my teammates to see what he said, but I think he is very clear about his style of play”.

It’s a refreshingly honest assessment from our No.27 and it shows the importance of him learning to speak English, as quickly as possible.

These are still very early days for the former Benfica man but let’s hope that he can settle into his new Merseyside home and that the goals start coming soon.

You can watch Nunez's interview via TNT Sports Brasil on YouTube

