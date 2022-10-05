(Video) Nunez’s duels with Allan McGregor as the Uruguayan terrorises the Rangers defence

Darwin Nunez was given his third start of his Liverpool career by Jurgen Klopp and, despite not managing to get on the scoresheet, he had a promising display at Anfield.

Much of the night was made up of the personal duel that seemed to occur between our No.27 and Allan McGregor in the Rangers net, with the 40-year-old coming out on top on the night.

Our supporters can be encouraged by the willing runs of the Uruguayan though and, despite being so frequently halted by the Scottish stopper, he never let his head go down.

The former Benfica man looks like a player who is in desperate need of a goal, once he has that and the boosted confidence that will come with it – we can expect these chances to start flying in.

Fingers crossed it all clicks quickly for the 23-year-old and that we see him shine in a red shirt, very soon.

