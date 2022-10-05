‘Get ready…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops ‘crazy’ Bellingham claim amid Liverpool links

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a superb Champions League game contributing a goal and an assist in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 win over Sevilla in the group stages.

It’s an outing that will only further encourage to Edin Terzic’s side to set a ‘really huge price tag’ for their star man, as Fabrizio Romano put it on Twitter, ahead of the next summer window.

Captain tonight with 19 years and 98 days old (!), Jude Bellingham has just scored a great goal and also provided an assist. 💎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BVB #UCL Get ready for a crazy, really huge price tag next summer. pic.twitter.com/t7xMabYuHQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2022

The German outfit find themselves in second Group G, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

It’s news that won’t be music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp nor his sporting director, Julian Ward, of course, though we’ll no doubt be more concerned over the Englishman’s potential wage demands, which could prove far more prohibitive than the asking price.

We know a move to Merseyside won’t be occurring as soon as January (with Football Insider asserting the Reds-linked man remains a ‘top target’) sadly, if an update from Bundesliga expert Christian Falk is to be believed, though we shouldn’t be ruling ourselves out just yet in the market.

Bellingham’s clear admiration for a Liverpool legend in Steven Gerrard, not to mention irregular contact with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, may very well go some way in persuading the midfielder to pick a move to Anfield over all else.

That’s not to ignore either the appeal of the project under Jurgen Klopp (who recently agreed a contract extension until 2026), regardless of our recent struggles.

