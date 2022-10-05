(Video) Mo Salah’s stunning solo run & pass to Nunez will have Liverpool fans off their seats

Mo Salah was another Liverpool player who really deserved to get an assist on his stat sheet after his performance against Rangers in the Champions League.

The Egyptian international shrugged off a challenge from ex-Reds star Ryan Kent before embarking on one of his trademark runs down the wing and feeding a pinpoint pass to Darwin Nunez in the box.

It’s a shame the Uruguayan couldn’t quite convert his chance – a frustrating theme for the striker in an otherwise impressive evening – though it’s encouraging to see him making exactly the kind of runs that will make him a menace for Premier League defences as soon as he finds the back of the net once more.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SalahCentral:

