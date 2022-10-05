(Video) Underrated part of Thiago’s game revealed by monstrous highlights clip

Thiago Alcantara is often rightly praised for his influence in the middle of the park as far as dictating the tempo of a game is concerned and his eye-catching passing.

One perhaps underrated string to his bow is that of his defensive contributions with his last outing against Rangers proving he can more than pull his own weight in that regard – even without holding midfielder Fabinho by his side.

In footage shared by @don_interactt, the No.6 can be seen winning the ball back on multiple occasions for Jurgen Klopp’s men and often high up the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @don_interactt: