(Image) Tsimikas sends Alexander-Arnold heartfelt message as a new full-back bromance blossoms

Andy Robertson may need to watch out for Kostas Tsimikas, not just in terms of taking his left-back position but also his full-back partner in crime – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following our victory over Rangers, the Greek Scouser took to his Instagram stories to upload an image and a message for our No.66.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s goal from the stands shows new angle of Henderson’s mimic run

The 26-year-old wrote: ‘You deserved it brother’ alongside an image of the pair.

It’s clearly a heartfelt message for the Scouser in our team, after the media spotlight has been on him following the experience with England.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s great to see the players looking out for each other off the pitch and lovely to see all of our full-backs getting along so well.

You can view the image and message from Tsimikas via his Instagram account:

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!