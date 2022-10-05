(Video) Hilarious van Dijk shove remarkably similar to Celtic moment against Rangers

Virgil van Dijk was involved in a memorable moment against Rangers, as his emphatic shove on his opposition player sent him comically falling to the ground.

This push has attracted more attention though, due to how remarkably similar it was to another incident that occurred during the Old Firm match in Scotland.

Whilst playing for Celtic, our No.4 again showed off his immense strength by pushing another man in a blue shirt to the floor.

Whether this is a show of disdain to the Glasgow side or just another example of how hard the captain of Holland is to force off the ball, it certainly comes across that he doesn’t like the Ibrox club.

Watching both moments side by side shows just how similar they were.

You can watch the videos of van Dijk via @delbhoyy007 on Twitter:

