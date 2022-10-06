(Video) “Of course there was a big rivalry” – Alisson on the relationship with his brother and fellow ‘keeper – Muriel Becker

Alisson Becker is undoubtedly one of the best ‘keepers in world football but for a long time he wasn’t even the best in his family, as the Brazilian discussed his relationship with his elder brother – Muriel Becker.

When asked about a possible rivalry with his brother, our No.1 greeted the question with a huge smile on his face and said: “Of course there was a big rivalry but not on the pitch!

READ MORE: (Image) Horrible sectarian sticker left on Bill Shankly statue outside Anfield by Rangers fans

“When we started to train together and play together, it was amazing for us because we pushed each other forward and helped each other to succeed”.

The love that our stopper clearly has for his brother is easy to see, once you see him start to talk about his relationship with him.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The 35-year-old currently plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus and it’s clear that both men have inspired the other, for a career in professional football.

You can watch Alisson’s comments on his brother (from 1:20) via Optus Sport on YouTube:

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!