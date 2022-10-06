(Video) Alisson on how his dislike of running stopped him being an outfield player

Alisson Becker will forever be famed for scoring his famous header for Liverpool but that doesn’t mean he was ever close to being an outfield player and the Brazilian has discussed why he never played elsewhere.

Speaking with Optus Sports and Mark Schwarzer, our No.1 was asked if he liked the running involved with playing outfield and replied: “Not really, I still don’t like too much to run!”.

It was a refreshingly honest retort from the 31-year-old, after he discussed how he had played in midfield as an eight-year-old.

Few would want to lose our stopper from playing in goal but if it means we could see another West Brom header, then it could be worth it!

The whole interview is a great watch and it’s lovely to see the former Roma man so relaxed and talking about his life and career.

You can watch Alisson’s thoughts on running (from 2:30) and the full interview via Optus Sports on YouTube:

