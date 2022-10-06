Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool star for ‘excellent’ performance against Rangers

Jamie Carragher has praised Luis Diaz after the Colombian performed superbly once again against Rangers on Tuesday.

The former FC Porto man earned his side a penalty in the second half which Mo Salah converted to help the Reds earn a 2-0 victory over the Glasgow based outfit.

Following the exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer many feared that Jurgen Klopp’s side would struggle without the Senegal star on the left wing, however Carragher has explained that Diaz’s impressive showings has ensured our former No. 10’s departure has not been felt as heavily as many predicted.

“Luis Diaz was excellent again,” he told CBS Sports (via Anfield Watch). “Great dribble, gets brought down for a penalty, which Mo Salah finishes.

“Diaz again, we talk about Liverpool missing (Sadio) Mane. But they have got him to come in, which is fantastic.”

Our No. 23 is so direct with his style of play and his pacy dribbling gives you the feeling that something is going to happen every time he receives the ball.

The 25-year-old revitalised Klopp’s side when he joined in January and helped the club to the League Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

This season may not have started quite how we’d hoped but Diaz has been one of our best players – contributing four goals and two assists in 11 appearances (across all competitions).

It was disappointing to lose Mane to Bayern but he clearly felt it was time to move on after winning every major trophy possible at Anfield.

Let’s hope Diaz can go on to do exactly the same and become a Liverpool legend just like the former Southampton man.

