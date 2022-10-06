Harvey Elliott reveals the one ‘area’ of his game that he wants to improve as he discusses ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool teammate

Harvey Elliott has labelled Liverpool teammate Mo Salah as ‘unbelievable’ and explained that the Egyptian King is someone that he looks up to.

The former AS Roma star has become recognised as one of the world’s best players in recent years with his unbelievable performances and impressive scoring record since arriving on Merseyside – the 30-year-old has netted 161 goals in 265 appearances for the club (across all competitions).

England U21 international Elliott has also highlighted the one area of his own game that he is looking to improve on this term.

“Mo is unbelievable,” Elliott told the Liverpool Echo (via The Boot Room). “I mean, I don’t have to say too much about Mo, he’s shown why he’s one of the best players in the world today and has done for many games. He’s always there to help me out and, on the right side, it’s always nice to have someone to pass the ball to or get the ball from.

“It’s unbelievable to have these players around and I’m just trying to learn off them every single day and do what I can to hopefully one day make sure I’m up with them.

“[The senior players] put their arm around me and give me a helping hand if needed but at the same time I need to solve my own problems and I need to deal with it myself like a man. It’s a man’s game and I am not a kid anymore, so I need to have that authority and make sure I stamp things out.

“I think defending is one [area to improve]. Obviously myself, as an attacking player, I have had to make the switch to central midfield and there are different changes I’ve had to make to my game. I take on a lot more responsibility in terms of defending as well as attacking so I need to do as well as I can.”

Jurgen Klopp is not afraid to place trust in the club’s youngsters and Elliott was firmly in the German’s plans last season.

He featured in all three of our opening Premier League games before sustaining that nasty ankle injury against Leeds at Elland Road and spent five months on the sidelines as a result.

He made a goalscoring return to the side in our FA Cup defeat of Cardiff in February – a competition that we would later go onto win.

So far this season the No. 19 has been one of our standout performers despite the club experiencing a slow start to the campaign.

His ability to receive the ball on the half turn and make things happen is what sets him apart from many of our other midfield options and every time the youngster is out on his pitch you know that he will give 110%.

Elliott netted his first Premier League goal for the club in the 9-0 rout of Bournemouth in August and he’s certainly got a promising future ahead of him at Anfield.

Learning from Salah every day in training will certainly help the youngster and we look forward to continue watching him develop under Klopp.

