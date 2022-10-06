Rio Ferdinand compares Liverpool’s ‘top’ transfer target to Steven Gerrard in glowing praise of teenage ‘beast’

Rio Ferdinand has described reported Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham as a ‘beast’ and discussed how the 19-year-old compares to Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of hottest prospects in European football at the moment and if a report by Football Insider is to be believed, Jurgen Klopp has made the England international the club’s ‘top target’.

The Merseysiders are believed to be interested in signing a new midfielder either in January or at the end of the season and with the former Birmingham City star netting a wonderful solo goal against Sevilla in the Champions League earlier this week, Ferdinand has been speaking about the teenager.

“What he’s doing in his position at his age, we haven’t seen,” the pundit told BT Sport (via Liverpool Echo). “The best of our generation, Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, them guys…Viera, Roy Keane, they weren’t doing this.

“He still has to go on and prove it over a long period of time but they were not doing what he is doing right now, influencing games at this level, captaining a team at this level, he is the full package. Mentally, this kid’s a beast, no doubts about him.”

Bellingham was named as skipper for the Bundesliga outfit in Seville and his maturity shines through every time he steps out onto the pitch.

It’s clear that he is a natural leader and if the Englishman was to make the switch to Anfield he appears to have the ability to help ensure Liverpool continue to compete for football’s biggest honours both at home and in Europe.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Bellingham’s price tag will be ‘crazy’ and ‘really huge’ if he decides to leave Germany in the summer but when you consider that the midfielder has over a decade of promising years ahead of him, any deal would appear to be financially viable.

The Dortmund No. 22 has already scored four goals and registered two assists in 12 appearances this season (across all competitions) and is almost guaranteed to be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup next month.

It’s certainly going to be a busy summer for Bellingham but he will be eager to remain focussed on his football and performing as well as possible.

It’s clear that we will be one of the many parties interested in his signature but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

