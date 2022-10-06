Gallas predicts result of Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal and highlights major Jurgen Klopp ‘problem’

Former Arsenal player William Gallas believes now is a great time for the Gunners to face Liverpool and has backed his old side to earn three points in Sunday’s huge clash at the Emirates.

The Frenchman believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘weaker’ without Sadio Mane in the side and explained that opponents are targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold and his apparent defensive frailties.

Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League at the moment and will fancy their chances of defeating the Anfield outfit according to Gallas.

“I think it would be a big disappointment if Arsenal fail to beat Liverpool at The Emirates, especially after their victory against Tottenham,” Gallas told Genting Casino (via the Liverpool Echo). “When you see the performances of Liverpool this season, at the weekend against Brighton, it is a great opportunity to beat them.

“Liverpool are struggling at the moment. The performance against Brighton didn’t surprise me because they look like a different team this season. There have been warning signs all season.

“They look weaker without Mane. At the back, they have been really, really poor. Alexander-Arnold is struggling. The problem with Liverpool is that almost every goal is coming from Alexander-Arnold’s side of the pitch. He is playing far too high.

“His first job is to defend very well. How many goals have Liverpool conceded from his mistakes? Nobody talks about this when you’re winning games.

“Liverpool were on fire, winning games, winning trophies and the number of assists he registered was magnificent, but these errors were always in his game. For Arsenal, this is the right time to play Liverpool.”

We certainly haven’t been at our best so far this season while Arsenal have hit the ground running during the early stages of the campaign.

They’ve lost only once this term – against Manchester United at Old Trafford – and the confidence amongst Arteta’s side his sky high.

The former France international went onto predict the scoreline of the clash.

“In the last game, I said 3-2 to Arsenal,” he added. “I will back Arsenal to win this game, that is for sure. I think 3-1 to Arsenal because it will be an open game. Arsenal must take advantage of the shape that Liverpool are in.”

We’re unbeaten in our last five games against the Londoners, however, and knocked them out of the League Cup last season before going onto win the competition.

A defeat on Sunday would see us fall 14 points behind the side from the capital which would be seriously concerning but a win, on the other hand, could prove to be a turning point in our season.

