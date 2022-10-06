Liverpool players were ‘gutted’ to lose Anfield favourite this summer, admits Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has revealed that he and his Liverpool teammates were ‘gutted’ to lose Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

The Senegal star, who won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield, joined the Bundesliga outfit in a deal worth £35m back in June and has enjoyed a decent start to life in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, have experienced a slow start to the campaign and have won just two of their opening seven Premier League games.

The Reds defeated Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, however, and Diaz spoke after the game about the departure of our former No. 10.

“The team was gutted,” Diaz told TNT Sports Brasil (via The Telegraph). “Obviously he’s a player that will be missed in any club. He’s gone to a big club and is working to achieve his goals.”

AFCON winner Mane has seven goals in 13 appearances for Bayern so far this season and scored a cracker against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Colombia international has replaced the former Southampton man as our first choice left winger and he spoke about how Liverpool can get their season back on track after their slow start.

“It’s simple. Win, win and win,” he added.

“I think winning gives you much more confidence, but not only that, to play well and leave the pitch with the impression you gave your all. For me, that’s the most important thing.

“But when that doesn’t happen, we have to try and improve in training to try and rectify in the next game. We’ve very happy with the win tonight, now we’ll rest to prepare for what’s coming.”

Our No. 23, who signed from FC Porto back in January, has been one of our best players this term and although losing Mane was a huge blow, Diaz is just as lively on the left wing and has fans on the edge of their seats.

He brings even more South American flare to the side with his direct style of play and pacy dribbling and the 25-year-old has already registered six goals contributions in 11 appearances this campaign.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to the Emirates to face table-topping Arsenal. The Gunners have started the season superbly and have lost just once so far – against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

If Mikel Arteta’s side earn all three points on Sunday they will go 14 points clear of us which would be a huge concern.

Let’s hope for a massive performance in the capital to really get our season back on track before our clash with Manchester City the following weekend.

