(Video) Liverpool fans reply to Rangers singing National Anthem at Anfield

Liverpool supporters are known as a fanbase that don’t take too much pleasure from listening to the National Anthem of Britain and Rangers fans are probably the most opposite to this opinion you could find.

So, when the Scottish supporters decided to hold their scarves aloft and belt out a rendition of ‘God save the King’ at Anfield – it was never going to be received too well.

After first being met with jeers from the home supporters, they retorted to the Glasgow-based club with a song of their own.

Cameras on the Kop picked up the moment that ‘You can stick your National Anthem up your a***’ was sung.

It was two fanbases with very differing political opinions, sharing their own thoughts and without any violence.

You can view the video of the Liverpool fans via @J_Mck97 on Twitter:

Ye can stick the national anthem up ye arse pic.twitter.com/LNVfGAxhdd — Macca (@J_Mck97) October 4, 2022

