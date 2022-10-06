(Video) Darwin Nunez appears to tell van Dijk that the ball ‘doesn’t want to go in’ for him against Rangers

Darwin Nunez was a constant threat against Rangers but was unable to get the better of Allan McGregor and it appears as though our forward believed he was cursed during the match.

Thanks to a clip that has been uploaded to Twitter, the Uruguayan appears to have been spotted saying: “No quiere entrar hermano” to Virgil van Dijk.

This has been translated to meaning: ‘It [the ball] doesn’t want to go in, brother’ and it makes for some comical, yet upsetting viewing.

It’s good that our No.27 can take a light hearted approach to being unable to score but the disdain on his face whilst doing so, shows that it’s clearly affecting his confidence.

Perhaps the best moment of it all is the smile on the Dutch defender’s face, either trying to keep the morale of his mate high – or having absolutely no idea what he’s saying!

You can view the video of Nunez courtesy of ESPN (via @BolsoRushero on Twitter) and translated by @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter:

Nuñez diciendole "no quiere entrar, mano" A VAN DIJK JAJAJAJSJSJAJA muy out context pic.twitter.com/JZsuGeayfU — Bolso Rushero (@BolsoRushero) October 4, 2022

🎬❗️𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃: A funny little clip of Darwin telling Virgil van Dijk “No quiere entrar hermano” which stands for ‘it doesn’t want to go in brother (the ball)’ while playing against @RangersFC recently. He was for real about not speaking English yet 😅 pic.twitter.com/VP3ottrMmD — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 6, 2022

