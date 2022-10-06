(Video) Weird away fan behaviour spotted as Rangers fan appears to ‘shoot’ Liverpool players with imaginary gun

The Rangers fans came to Anfield determined to make their presence known and, despite certainly not being the loudest fans we’ve ever heard, their pre-match display was somewhat impressive.

However, videos of them singing the National Anthem, defacing the Bill Shankly statue and plenty of other examples of odd fan behaviour – has meant that they have been ridiculed by many.

In another moment of odd behaviour from one of their supporters, following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick that was brilliantly dispatched – the Scouser in our team ran to celebrate near the away fans.

When watching clips back of the scenes, it can be seen that one of the Scottish supporters was pretending to shoot our players with an imaginary gun.

It’s as strange to describe as it is to watch and really does lead you to question the motives of some people’s actions.

You can watch the video of the fan in the background (from around 0:10) via @laurenlosung on Twitter:

Need to clean me camera but gerrin x pic.twitter.com/iQJk47vhsA — lauren lo sung (@laurenlosung) October 4, 2022

