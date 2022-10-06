(Image) Horrible sectarian sticker left on Bill Shankly statue outside Anfield by Rangers fans

It’s no secret that Rangers supporters have been involved in sectarian slurs in the past and this divisive message was brought with some of their fans to Anfield.

A sticker was found on the Bill Shankly statue, that read: ‘All Taigs are targets’ a word that is used as a derogatory term towards catholics.

The definition is said to be: ‘(chiefly in Northern Ireland) a derogatory term for a Catholic or Irish nationalist’.

There’s some degree of irony that this sticker was placed above a message that reads: ‘He made the people happy’ and someone who brought so many people together.

There’s no place for these outdated views in society, never mind football, and it’s sad that it still exists today.

You can view the image of the sticker left by Rangers fans on the Shankly statue via @ronandlibrarian on Twitter:

