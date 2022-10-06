(Video) “That’s on Southgate” – Virgil van Dijk sends message to England manager after Alexander-Arnold omission

It’s not secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold had a less than enjoyable international break with England but Virgil van Dijk has come out in support of his teammate.

Speaking with the media following our No.66 scoring a brilliant free-kick against Rangers, our No.4 said: “He’s developed as one of the best right-backs of the country and if he doesn’t make the squad, that’s on Southgate”.

It’s clear that everyone in and outside of football knows that the Scouser in our team, is too good to be left out of any team and that has reflected by the media attention his international snub has brought about.

The 23-year-old will likely be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar but also spend most, if not all, of the tournament on the bench.

If he keeps helping Liverpool secure clean sheets and dispatching free-kicks, the worse it will get for the former Middlesbrough boss and not for the right-back who’s won every trophy in the game.

You can watch the video of van Dijk on Alexander-Arnold and Southgate via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "He's one of the best right-backs of the country. He doesn't make the squad? That's on Southgate." Virgil van Dijk believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting back to the form that everyone is used to pic.twitter.com/Q4j7It3hVv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2022

