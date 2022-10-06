(Video) Adorable moment young UEFA mascots join in with Anfield crowd singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Anyone being given the chance to step on the hallowed Anfield turf will always remember the moment forever and it’s safe to say these young lads made the most of their moment!

Before the game against Rangers, the UEFA mascots lined up on the pitch as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was played inside the stadium.

Whilst our supporters raised their scarves and voices, the youngsters on the pitch couldn’t help but join in and it makes for some brilliant viewing.

Arms outstretched, necks craned back and mouths wide open – it’s hilarious to watch how involved the kids got.

Thankfully cameras were present so that we can witness it and all of those involved will never be able to forget how they reacted!

You can watch the video of the UEFA mascots at Anfield via @ChampionsLeague on Twitter:

This mascot was absolutely loving life pre-match at Anfield 😄 👏#PricelessMoments | @MastercardEU pic.twitter.com/3Z83vQshqF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 4, 2022

